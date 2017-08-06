OU Transfer Receiver Jeff Badet Earning High Praise

We all believe a Lincoln Riley lead OU offense will do it's part, they'll score a bunch of points, it's the OU defense that must improve if the Sooners are going to make a run at the college football playoff.More >>
We all believe a Lincoln Riley lead OU offense will do it's part, they'll score a bunch of points, it's the OU defense that must improve if the Sooners are going to make a run at the college football playoff.More >>
The University of Oklahoma men’s basketball team opened its foreign tour with a 133-91 win over New Zealand Select on Sunday in Auckland, New Zealand.More >>
The University of Oklahoma men’s basketball team opened its foreign tour with a 133-91 win over New Zealand Select on Sunday in Auckland, New Zealand.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Grad transfer receiver Jeff Badet is everything the Sooners expected him to be, including explosive.More >>
Grad transfer receiver Jeff Badet is everything the Sooners expected him to be, including explosive.More >>
At least two things are evident as the Cowboys get ready for what could be a special season: they're confident, and they're a close knit group.More >>
At least two things are evident as the Cowboys get ready for what could be a special season: they're confident, and they're a close knit group.More >>
We all believe a Lincoln Riley lead OU offense will do it's part, they'll score a bunch of points, it's the OU defense that must improve if the Sooners are going to make a run at the college football playoff.More >>
We all believe a Lincoln Riley lead OU offense will do it's part, they'll score a bunch of points, it's the OU defense that must improve if the Sooners are going to make a run at the college football playoff.More >>
During Mike Gundy's tenure the excitement and anticipation surrounding Cowboy football has rarely if ever has been this big.More >>
During Mike Gundy's tenure the excitement and anticipation surrounding Cowboy football has rarely if ever has been this big.More >>