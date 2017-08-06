OU Transfer Receiver Jeff Badet Earning High Praise

After meet the Sooners, head coach Lincoln Riley announcing a second loss for the season to injury of one of his players, clutch receiver Nick Basquine, who injured his achilles on Friday.

Two names that come to the front: Mykel Jones, an emerging star and also talented walk-on Lee Morris. On the positive side, grad transfer Jeff Badet is everything they expected him to be, including explosive.

Big loss of clutch IR @NB5ive Nick Basquine w Achilles. @LincolnRiley mentions Mykel Jones, Lee Morris, Rambo @news9 pic.twitter.com/pzzkRp9hCO — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) August 5, 2017

"Luckily, it's at a position we do have some depth and some young guys we feel can step up and fill that void," Coach Riley said of his receivers. "We'll get Nick (Basquine) rehabbed and look forward to getting him back next year."

Following a career Kentucky, Badet joins the Sooners' receiving corps with big goals in mind.

"When I was at Kentucky, it was more like, we're building a program, let's win these game, now lets get to a bowl game, now lets win the east," Badet said. "But here, it's all championships, it's all we're worried about."

One of Badet's biggest fans is the guy who'll be throwing him the pigskin on Saturdays.

"Jeff's been huge for us, he's another speedster, element on the outside," Baker Mayfield said. "Not just him, we got a bunch of guys that can go down the field and get it, but Jeff's been huge, and he's perfect for this team because he adds that veteran and experienced leadership into our locker room."

With high expectations heading into the season, the leaders on this OU team know the importance of bringing in a guy with playing experience.

"It's really nice to get another grad transfer, like Geno Lewis last year," tight end Mark Andrews said. "It brings that maturity, someone who's been there before, like Lincoln says, thrown into the fire.

"He's done really well, coming into a team at camp, and learning the offense and making those plays, it's really impressive, so I'm excited for him and I'm excited to see what he can do."