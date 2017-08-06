Children Recovered Safely In Texas After Amber Alert Issued Saturday

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office have canceled an Amber Alert after 1-year-old Bracie Schivers was found in safe condition with Bryant Schivers, Jr. and Tara Springfield in Converse, Texas.

A Cleveland County judge revoked parental rights of Schivers, Jr., and Springfield over Bracie Friday evening due to evidence of child endangerment. When authorities arrived at the house to take custody of Bracie, no one was found.

Authorities said they believed three other children, 12-year-old Bryant Jr., 9-year-old Bailey, and 8-year-old Braddock, were also with the couple. They too have been recovered safely.