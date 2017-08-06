Car Crashes Into SW OKC Home Sunday Morning

A car crashed into a home near SW 31st and Western Sunday morning.

The driver had to be taken to the hospital and the condition is unknown at this time.

Vehicle struck a house 10700 block SW 31st Ct. Driver transported. Gas and electric of home had to be shut down. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 6, 2017

As a precaution, gas and electric lines were turned off to the house as a result of the crash.