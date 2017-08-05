One Dead After Motorcycle Crash In SW OKC

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. near Airport Road and MacArthur Boulevard.

The motorcycle departed the roadway for an unknown reason. The driver was thrown from the bike and was found not too far from the scene, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

