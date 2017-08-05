OK Woman Dies After Tire, Wheel Crash Through Windshield In Loui - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OK Woman Dies After Tire, Wheel Crash Through Windshield In Louisiana

By Associated Press
SHREVEPORT, Louisiana -

An Oklahoma woman is dead after a tire and wheel crashed through her vehicle's windshield on Interstate 20 just across the Louisiana state line from Texas.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said the fatality occurred just after midnight Saturday.

A 2017 GMC Yukon traveling east was hit by a tire off of a westbound truck and trailer. The tire went through the windshield, striking 38-year-old Afshin Riaz, of Oklahoma, who was traveling with her husband and four children to Florida. Riaz was pronounced dead at the scene. Her hometown was not immediately available.

Authorities said the tire, with the wheel and other parts attached, reportedly bounced across the median and landed in the windshield of the SUV.

Riaz's children and husband were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

