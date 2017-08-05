Homeless Man Arrested For Stabbing Juvenile At Elk City Park - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Homeless Man Arrested For Stabbing Juvenile At Elk City Park

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
ELK CITY, Oklahoma -

A homeless man is behind bars after police say he stabbed a juvenile at a park in Elk City, Friday evening.

It happened some time Friday evening at Ackley Park, located near W. A Avenue and N. Pioneer Road.

Police say an Oil Field Company was hosting an event at the park. During the event, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was waiting in line at a snow cone stand when police say he “freaked out”, stabbed the juvenile and ran off.  

The victim, who also has not yet been identified, was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Witnesses nearby managed to corral the suspect until police could arrive. That man was taken into custody without incident on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators tell News 9 the suspect was new to town and had been staying in the park for a little while. They also say the suspect was arrested about three weeks ago for providing false information to police. Authorities say that, at the time of his arrest three weeks ago, the suspect was showing signs of mental illness.

The case remains under investigation.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.