Homeless Man Arrested For Stabbing Juvenile At Elk City Park

A homeless man is behind bars after police say he stabbed a juvenile at a park in Elk City, Friday evening.

It happened some time Friday evening at Ackley Park, located near W. A Avenue and N. Pioneer Road.

Police say an Oil Field Company was hosting an event at the park. During the event, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was waiting in line at a snow cone stand when police say he “freaked out”, stabbed the juvenile and ran off.

The victim, who also has not yet been identified, was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Witnesses nearby managed to corral the suspect until police could arrive. That man was taken into custody without incident on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators tell News 9 the suspect was new to town and had been staying in the park for a little while. They also say the suspect was arrested about three weeks ago for providing false information to police. Authorities say that, at the time of his arrest three weeks ago, the suspect was showing signs of mental illness.

The case remains under investigation.