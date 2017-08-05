Amber Alert Issued For Norman Children, Taken By Parents - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Amber Alert Issued For Norman Children, Taken By Parents

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Three more children are believed to have been taken by their parents, along with a 1-year-old girl, who was initially the center of an Amber Alert out of Norman on Saturday.

The original Amber Alert was issued just before 1 a.m. when investigators say 1-year-old Bracie Schivers was taken Friday evening by her parents, 37-year-old Bryant Schivers Jr. and 37-year-old Tara Springfield.

According to the report, a Cleveland County Judge issued the order to remove the parental rights Friday at 5 p.m., due to evidence of child endangerment. When sheriff’s deputies went to take custody of Bracie, they say she and her parents were gone.

Investigators say both Schivers and Springfield are known to be heavy drug users, and they say Bracie is in immediate danger with them. They are believed to be driving a 2011 white Chevy C15 pickup with Oklahoma license plate number BQQ657.

Around 3 p.m., authorities said they believed three other children, 12-year-old Bryant Schivers Jr., 9-year-old Bailey Schivers and 8-year-old Braddock Schivers, were also with the couple. A photo of these three children has not yet been released.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, or if you see a vehicle matching this description, call 911 immediately.

