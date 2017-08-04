3 NW OKC Businesses Targeted By Thieves Friday Morning

At Rhett's Meat Market near Britton Road and May Avenue, you'll find plenty of old fan photos on the walls and a business owner who takes a lot of pride in what he does.

“I love my customers and we put out a good product,” Rhett Lake said.

Lake learned early Friday morning, his door had been pried open, and the burglars made quite a mess.

“They knew what they were doing,” he said.

Cords to his alarm system were snipped and so were the phone lines.

“They evidently did so much cutting of all the wires that somehow it messed up the cellular backup to where it wasn’t affected either,” Lake told News 9.

They also tried to make sure no one could see what they did.

“We’ve got cameras, but yet can’t watch it because they took the system,” he said.

Oklahoma City police said investigators also responded to the report of a break-in Friday morning two doors down.

“The bad guys had a field day,” Lake said.

But no one from Cash Advance returned News 9's request for comment about the incident.

Back at the meat market, Lake said their cash box with a few spare bills was stolen and he was still working to find out how much all the damage will cost him.

“If I can use the words of the great Maxwell Smart – if they’d just use their brains for goodness instead of evil,” Lake said.

Another business, the Gulfport Seafood Market, was also hit the same morning. A spokesperson for the business told News 9 all their cords were cut up as well and the place was ransacked.

Oklahoma City police are investigating.