Breweries, Tap Rooms On Rise in OKC

The Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission says 12 new brewery or tap room licenses have been approved so far in 2017.

Eight more are pending.

At least three businesses more have expressed an interest in applying for a license.

The growing craft beer industry is turning into big business for those associated with breweries.

Ment Apparel designs T-shirts for nearly 10 current and prospective craft brewers. The shirts are usually sold at the breweries and worn with a certain kind of home pride.

“If they’re from Oklahoma, they’ll go Denver, Portland wherever and they’ll represent their breweries out of their city or state," said Ment Apparel owner John Knight who started the company in 2012 as a side job.

On Friday, the graphic artist works full-time out of his Oklahoma City home designing T-shirts, logos for breweries and special events.

“I know the potential growth for this industry. We’ll see how far this goes” said Knight.