Police Release New Details In Case Of Missing Chickasha Mom

New information has been released in the case of a Chickasha mom who went missing with her three young girls in July.

The new details concern information regarding how 23-year-old Destiny Corsaut was found.

Corsaut and her three girls were first reported missing on July 3. Twenty days later, police in Oklahoma City found her on the southwest side of the metro after they say she called authorities claiming she had been kidnapped.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon by Chickasha Police, investigators say Corsaut told them she and her girls were being held against their will at an apartment complex located near I-240 and S. May Avenue. She even identified her alleged “captor”.

However, when investigators interviewed the "captor", she told them she was unaware that Corsaut was missing, and that when she found out she tried to call police, but said Corsaut took her phone, ran off, and then fabricated the kidnapping story.

Investigators also say that when they found Corsaut, they noticed she had dyed not only her own hair, but also her girls’ hair black, in an effort to disguise their appearances. Phone records would show she was planning to move out of state, and had been coordinating the plan with her mother, 49-year-old Biancia Richardson.

Both Corsaut and Richardson were arrested on Thursday. Corsaut was charged with “child stealing” and Richardson with conspiracy to commit a felony.