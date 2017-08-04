Mostly Clear Skies, Light East Winds For Central OK

A nice Friday evening ahead with mostly clear skies, light east winds and temperatures sliding into the 70s by 10 p.m.

With a little less humidity and a slight breeze, you can't complain, it is early August.

A few clouds may develop overnight, but otherwise, it should be clear with a light southeast wind. Lows will bottom out in the lower 70s for most areas.

Over the weekend, we'll be watching a cold front and next chance of rain and storms across the area. Most areas will be dry through the day Saturday except for developing storms after 4 p.m. across northwest Oklahoma.

A few of these could be strong to severe for damaging winds, small hail and dangerous lightning. Elsewhere skies will be mostly sunny, south winds and highs in the middle 90s.

Overnight, the cool front slides south bringing the majority of the state a good chance of rain and storms. Some of the storms could produce so much needed heavy rainfall for portions of central and eastern Oklahoma.

On Sunday, the front and best rain chances slides across southern Oklahoma. Morning rain chances across central Oklahoma will give way to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.

Looking ahead to next week that weather pattern stays cool for August and active with more rain chances in the forecast.