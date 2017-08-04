FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival This Weekend

Thousands of people are expected to be in Shawnee this weekend for the Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival.

The event is scheduled to take place August 4-6 at the Citizen Potawatomie Nation Powwow Grounds in Shawnee, OK.

Festival organizers are expecting a crowd of about 15,000 people from across the state to enjoy three days of balloon launches with world-record holding pilots, food trucks, a beer garden, BMX racing, live entertainment and more.