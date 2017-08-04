FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival This Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival This Weekend

Posted: Updated:

Thousands of people are expected to be in Shawnee this weekend for the Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival.

The event is scheduled to take place August 4-6 at the Citizen Potawatomie Nation Powwow Grounds in Shawnee, OK. 

Festival organizers are expecting a crowd of about 15,000 people from across the state to enjoy three days of balloon launches with world-record holding pilots, food trucks, a beer garden, BMX racing, live entertainment and more.

