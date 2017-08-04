Authorities Identify Fatality Victim In Turner Turnpike Crash

Troopers reported a fatal accident on the Turner Turnpike near Luther, Friday morning.

Authorities said a pick-up driver and a semi were involved in the crash at approximately 2:09 a.m. According to troopers, the pick-up driver traveled westbound on the turnpike before swerving in front of the semi. The pick-up overturned and partially ejected the driver, causing the driver of the semi to break suddenly. The trailer of the semi was overturned 1/4 times due to the incident.

Troopers confirm the driver of the pick-up was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Michael E. McCaskey of Kellyville, Oklahoma.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

