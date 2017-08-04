Stores Across State Prepare For Tax-Free Weekend

Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. said Friday they plan to spend $1.6 billion to set up a joint-venture auto manufacturing plant in the U.S. - a move that will create up to 4,000 jobs.More >>
Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. said Friday they plan to spend $1.6 billion to set up a joint-venture auto manufacturing plant in the U.S. - a move that will create up to 4,000 jobs.More >>
This school year, many students in the Oklahoma City School District are riding in style thanks to new school buses, something drivers and students alike say is long overdue.More >>
This school year, many students in the Oklahoma City School District are riding in style thanks to new school buses, something drivers and students alike say is long overdue.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.