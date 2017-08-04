Stores Across State Prepare For Tax-Free Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Stores Across State Prepare For Tax-Free Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY -

With college and grade school students going back to school this month, its time again for families across the state to flex their wallets with back-to-school shopping.

Oklahoma's tax-free weekend was established through a Senate bill in 2007 and ever since has been helping retailers and consumers boost the economy. This year's tax-free weekend has already started as of early this morning and runs through Sunday night.

There are some rules, though. The tax exemption applies only to items like general apparel and shoes under $100. All retailers in the state are required to participate. Many are excited about the expected increase in business and crowds.

Penn Square Mall staff announced special deals and extended business hours in anticipation of large crowds.

“According to NRF (National Retail Federation),” said Jill Merritt, director of marketing at Penn Square Mall, “in their annual survey, they're projecting a good $83 billion on back-to-school and back-to-college combined shopping. That's a good two percent increase over last year's $75 billion in the back-to-school shopping time period.”

