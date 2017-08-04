Downtown Businesses Preparing For Busy Day Tomorrow

Coop Ale Works is releasing their new Oktoberfest Beer this weekend and giving back to the local community in the process.

“We live here, we work here, we employ Oklahoma City natives and we take great pride in the community that we live and work in,” says Director of Marketing, Sean Mossman.

COOP Ale Works is partnering with local businesses to promote some of their different beers and local business owners say events like these really benefit the local shops and restaurants.

“Three months ago,” says Mossman, "when we launched our summer beer Saturday Siren, we partnered with Uptown 23rd and now we are partnering with Automobile Alley for the release of Oktoberfest, really to just bring as much awareness as we can in partnership with these communities."

By having events like this, it gives people a reason to come downtown and explore the changes in Automobile Alley. For the past 10 years, new businesses and restaurants have been popping up in Automobile Alley and local owners say the growth isn't stopping any time soon.

Steve Schlegal from Schlegal Bicycles says it's really reassuring to see the support from the community during this time of growth.

“We're hearing constantly of new businesses that are just opening up,” Schlegal says. "It's really fun to see the growth in the area and again they are all quality companies that we really treasure having a part of the neighborhood."

The event is happening at S&B's Burger Joint tomorrow from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It's $10 to get in and all proceeds from this event will benefit Automobile Alley.