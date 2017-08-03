Former OK Senator Loveless Pleads Guilty To Embezzlement

Former Oklahoma Sen. Kyle Loveless pleaded guilty, Thursday morning, to embezzling money from his own campaign.

Loveless, R-Oklahoma City, resigned his seat in late April 2017 while under investigation for embezzlement and misappropriation of campaign funds.

Loveless was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of embezzlement, perjury and filing false reports. Details of a possible bond have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

