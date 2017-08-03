College Football Coaches Poll Released

The initial Amway Coaches Poll of 2017 has been released and a pair of state schools are highly-ranked. Oklahoma comes in at No. 8 and Oklahoma State is ranked No. 11.

Three other Big 12 teams are listed in the Top 25: Kansas State No. 19, West Virginia No. 20 and Texas No. 23. Tulsa received votes as well.

Alabama sits atop the poll and Ohio State is second. Florida State and USC are a close third and fourth and Clemson rounds out the top five. Penn State at No. 6 and Washington at No. 7 just barely scored ahead of OU. Ninth-ranked Michigan and tenth-ranked Wisconsin are just ahead of OSU.

