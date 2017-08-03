College Football Coaches Poll Released - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

College Football Coaches Poll Released

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The initial Amway Coaches Poll of 2017 has been released and a pair of state schools are highly-ranked. Oklahoma comes in at No. 8 and Oklahoma State is ranked No. 11.

Three other Big 12 teams are listed in the Top 25: Kansas State No. 19, West Virginia No. 20 and Texas No. 23. Tulsa received votes as well.

Alabama sits atop the poll and Ohio State is second. Florida State and USC are a close third and fourth and Clemson rounds out the top five. Penn State at No. 6 and Washington at No. 7 just barely scored ahead of OU. Ninth-ranked Michigan and tenth-ranked Wisconsin are just ahead of OSU.

Check out the full rankings here.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.