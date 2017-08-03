Edmond Earthquakes Under Investigation By Oklahoma Corporation C - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Edmond Earthquakes Under Investigation By Oklahoma Corporation Commission

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Induced Seismicity Department at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) and the Oklahoma Geological Survey (OGS) announced an investigation into the latest earthquake activity in the Edmond area.

The investigation is said to focus on oil and gas wastewater disposal wells that inject into the Arbuckle formation, the state's deepest formation.

The earthquakes have been clustered close together in an area where there is a known fault. There are no Arbuckle disposal wells at or very close to the location.

There have been no changes to the restrictions placed last year on Arbuckle disposal wells in the Edmond area. 

An OCC Oil and Gas Division Field Inspector has checked those Arbuckle disposal wells within an approximately 10 mile radius of the earthquake activity, and recent data on the wells' operations is being reviewed by the OCC. 

The Edmond area is part of the much larger earthquake Area of Interest (AOI) in which the OCC has instituted volume reductions in Arbuckle disposal well operations. These actions have included well closures.

