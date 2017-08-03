Police Search For Carjacking Suspects In NW OKC

Authorities said three suspects were involved in a carjacking overnight, near Warr Acres.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody around midnight, while police continued to search for two suspects at large. Officials are searching for two suspects near NW 58th & N. Sapulpa Avenue.

An Air 1 support unit was also called in to assist.

