My 2 Cents: Downtown OKC Continues To Transform - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Downtown OKC Continues To Transform

Posted: Updated:

At least once a month, I like to take an hour or so and tool around downtown Oklahoma City to catch up on the latest changes. I did it again Wednesday and had flashbacks, especially in the area around the arena.

The downtown park is a month under construction. From the air, you can see how they're progressing, scooping out the area for the small lake and piling up the dirt for the so called great lawn.

As I looked at it from the ground, it reminded me of the dusty beginnings of the Bricktown renaissance. It was impossible to imagine some 20 years ago, that the neglected old warehouses would become the hub of downtown fun.

I looked to the left of the park, south of the arena, bleaker still is the 8-city blocks of moonscape that will become the future convention center.

And just when we've gotten use to negotiating our way around downtown Oklahoma City again, along comes the new Street Car system. This future convenience is quite an inconvenience where the rails are going in. The Cox Convention Center is almost surrounded by torn up streets.

Don't take these as complaints, they're not. I'm thrilled with the continued transformation, and I encourage you to take your own monthly tour.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.