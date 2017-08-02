My 2 Cents: Downtown OKC Continues To Transform

At least once a month, I like to take an hour or so and tool around downtown Oklahoma City to catch up on the latest changes. I did it again Wednesday and had flashbacks, especially in the area around the arena.

The downtown park is a month under construction. From the air, you can see how they're progressing, scooping out the area for the small lake and piling up the dirt for the so called great lawn.

As I looked at it from the ground, it reminded me of the dusty beginnings of the Bricktown renaissance. It was impossible to imagine some 20 years ago, that the neglected old warehouses would become the hub of downtown fun.

I looked to the left of the park, south of the arena, bleaker still is the 8-city blocks of moonscape that will become the future convention center.

And just when we've gotten use to negotiating our way around downtown Oklahoma City again, along comes the new Street Car system. This future convenience is quite an inconvenience where the rails are going in. The Cox Convention Center is almost surrounded by torn up streets.

Don't take these as complaints, they're not. I'm thrilled with the continued transformation, and I encourage you to take your own monthly tour.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.