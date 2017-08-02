Gov. Fallin's Former Assistant Under Investigation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Gov. Fallin's Former Assistant Under Investigation

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Another investigation into allegations of sexual harassment at the Oklahoma Capitol has been confirmed by authorities. This time, it's the now former right-hand-man to the governor. 

Under investigation is Travis Brauer, 29, of Chickasha. Formerly the executive assistant to Gov. Mary Fallin, Brauer is now under scrutiny from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for allegedly taking an “up-skirt” photo of a protester during a late-night budget meeting back in May. 

“Up-skirt” photos are pictures normally taken surreptitiously taken beneath a woman’s dress or skirt. In Oklahoma, it's only a misdemeanor crime to take an up-skirt photo of a woman in a public place under the state’s “peeping Tom law.”  

Both Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, who was at the meeting, confirmed the investigation. 

A News 9/News On 6 source with knowledge of the situation said Brauer was "out of control drunk" while at the Capitol when he snapped the photo. The incident was brought to the attention of investigators after the protester hand delivered the allegations to Fallin's office two days after the incident allegedly occurred.

“I just hand delivered a very urgent and confidential letter to the Governors (sic) office regarding a serious crime that took place at the Capitol,” she wrote. “I felt that it was my responsibility to notify the Governor as soon as I could.”

She declined to speak on camera or give a statement Wednesday because the investigation is ongoing.   

This most recent probe into Capitol staff adds to a series of sexual harassment or sex-related scandals at the capitol. Former Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, resigned after two former staffers alleged they were harassed

Former Sen. Ralph Shortey, R-Moore, resigned after he was charged with child prostitution and two other felony crimes.

Sen. Bryce Marlatt, R-Woodward, is under investigation after an Uber driver alleged he was drunk, grabbed her and kissed her neck while giving him a ride earlier this summer. Marlatt was stripped of his committee leadership positions after the investigation was made public

Brauer had been with the governor for five years and he resigned on July 11. According to his resignation letter, he left to "pursue other opportunities." A spokesperson for Fallin said she does not comment on personnel issues. 

Brauer did not respond to a request for a comment on Wednesday.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.