Gov. Fallin's Former Assistant Under Investigation

Another investigation into allegations of sexual harassment at the Oklahoma Capitol has been confirmed by authorities. This time, it's the now former right-hand-man to the governor.

Under investigation is Travis Brauer, 29, of Chickasha. Formerly the executive assistant to Gov. Mary Fallin, Brauer is now under scrutiny from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for allegedly taking an “up-skirt” photo of a protester during a late-night budget meeting back in May.

“Up-skirt” photos are pictures normally taken surreptitiously taken beneath a woman’s dress or skirt. In Oklahoma, it's only a misdemeanor crime to take an up-skirt photo of a woman in a public place under the state’s “peeping Tom law.”

Both Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, who was at the meeting, confirmed the investigation.

A News 9/News On 6 source with knowledge of the situation said Brauer was "out of control drunk" while at the Capitol when he snapped the photo. The incident was brought to the attention of investigators after the protester hand delivered the allegations to Fallin's office two days after the incident allegedly occurred.

“I just hand delivered a very urgent and confidential letter to the Governors (sic) office regarding a serious crime that took place at the Capitol,” she wrote. “I felt that it was my responsibility to notify the Governor as soon as I could.”

She declined to speak on camera or give a statement Wednesday because the investigation is ongoing.

This most recent probe into Capitol staff adds to a series of sexual harassment or sex-related scandals at the capitol. Former Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, resigned after two former staffers alleged they were harassed.

Former Sen. Ralph Shortey, R-Moore, resigned after he was charged with child prostitution and two other felony crimes.

Sen. Bryce Marlatt, R-Woodward, is under investigation after an Uber driver alleged he was drunk, grabbed her and kissed her neck while giving him a ride earlier this summer. Marlatt was stripped of his committee leadership positions after the investigation was made public.

Brauer had been with the governor for five years and he resigned on July 11. According to his resignation letter, he left to "pursue other opportunities." A spokesperson for Fallin said she does not comment on personnel issues.

Brauer did not respond to a request for a comment on Wednesday.