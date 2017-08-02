OKC Balloon Festival Canceled - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Balloon Festival Canceled

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The popular balloon festival that was supposed to make its return to Oklahoma City, is now canceled.

The event was scheduled to take place from August 24 through 27 at Chisholm Creek. But Wednesday, Chisholm Creek said the festival organizer failed to meet requirements for its land lease agreement and released the following statement:

“Chisholm Creek has terminated the land lease agreement with the event organizer OKC Balloon Festival, LLC for failure to meet the necessary requirements. Chisholm Creek has high standards to uphold in service to our patrons and tenants, and we did not have confidence in the organizers' ability to successfully execute an event of this capacity. We are disappointed that the event organizer, who is not affiliated with Chisholm Creek, was not able to keep their commitments for the OKC Balloon Festival.

We look forward to hosting many spectacular events in the future on our site.”

If you have already purchased tickets for the event or have sponsorships with the organization, contact the OKC Balloon Festival, LLC at vendors@tulsaibf.com or (918) 442-4860 regarding refunds and any other inquiries. 

