Jones Couple Accused Of Child Sex Abuse, Neglect Waive Prelimina - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Jones Couple Accused Of Child Sex Abuse, Neglect Waive Preliminary Hearing

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
Connect
Donald McCord was set for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. Donald McCord was set for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.
Michelle McCord also appeared for a preliminary hearing. Michelle McCord also appeared for a preliminary hearing.
JONES, Oklahoma -

A Jones man accused of sexually abusing two girls appeared in court on Wednesday.

Donald McCord was set for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. His wife, Michelle McCord, also appeared for a preliminary hearing. She is accused of not reporting the abuse to authorities.

The couple both waived their preliminary hearings today and the judge set their next pretrial court hearing for Aug. 23.

While McCord sat shackled in the courtroom, his wife met briefly with the judge, prosecution and her attorney in the hallway. Her attorney said McCord’s wheelchair was unable to fit into the courtroom.

She is charged with four felony counts, including permitting sexual abuse to occur, failure to report sexual abuse of a child and child neglect.

Her husband is charged with 31 felony counts, including 11 counts of rape and 21 counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Court papers state Donald McCord physically and sexually abused two girls on a regular basis for nearly a decade and his wife failed to report the abuse to authorities.

After waiving his preliminary hearing, McCord was escorted back to the Oklahoma County jail.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.