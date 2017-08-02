Jones Couple Accused Of Child Sex Abuse, Neglect Waive Preliminary Hearing

A Jones man accused of sexually abusing two girls appeared in court on Wednesday.

Donald McCord was set for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. His wife, Michelle McCord, also appeared for a preliminary hearing. She is accused of not reporting the abuse to authorities.

The couple both waived their preliminary hearings today and the judge set their next pretrial court hearing for Aug. 23.

While McCord sat shackled in the courtroom, his wife met briefly with the judge, prosecution and her attorney in the hallway. Her attorney said McCord’s wheelchair was unable to fit into the courtroom.

She is charged with four felony counts, including permitting sexual abuse to occur, failure to report sexual abuse of a child and child neglect.

Her husband is charged with 31 felony counts, including 11 counts of rape and 21 counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Court papers state Donald McCord physically and sexually abused two girls on a regular basis for nearly a decade and his wife failed to report the abuse to authorities.

After waiving his preliminary hearing, McCord was escorted back to the Oklahoma County jail.