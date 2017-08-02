Skies Remain Partly Cloudy As Temps Drop Into 60's Thursday Even - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Skies Remain Partly Cloudy As Temps Drop Into 60's Thursday Evening

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Some clouds hang around Wednesday night with temperatures dropping to the upper 60's.

Highs will warm into the low 90's under partly cloudy skies Thursday, ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms will be possible in Western, Northwest, and Northern Oklahoma initially in the afternoon and then by Thursday night, the chances look more likely in Western and Northwest Oklahoma.

Lingering clouds and a chance for light rain will keep highs in the low 80's on Friday.

