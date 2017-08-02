Four Charged In July Oklahoma County Jail Death

Four people have been charged in connection with the Oklahoma County jail death that happened in July, according to court documents.

Todd Alan Miller, 31, Antonio DeWayne Ligons, 35, Hareth Hameed, 18, and Martaveous Dwayne Gillions, 20, were charged with first-degree manslaughter Wednesday.

They are accused of inflicting mortal wounds to Maurice Pendleton resulting in his death on July 18, according to court documents.

According to investigators, Pendleton was attacked by four inmates shortly after he entered a holding area on the 8th floor. Pendleton died at the hospital later that day.

7/19/2017 Related Story: Family Wants Answers In Death Of Oklahoma County Jail Inmate

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.