Taco Pop Tarts

  • 1 box refrigerated pie crust
  • 1/2 pound ground beef
  • 1/4 onion, diced
  • 1/4 green pepper, diced
  • 2 tablespoon taco seasoning
  • 1/4 cup Mexi cheese blend, grated
  • 1 egg, beaten
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. In a skillet over medium high heat cook the ground beef, onions and green peppers till the meat is browned.
  4. Stir in the taco seasoning and then remove the meat mixture from the heat and allow it to cool.
  5. Once the meat is cool, stir in the grated cheese.
  6. To prepare the pastry: unroll the pie crust onto a lightly floured surface.
  7. Using a rolling pin lightly roll out the dough. Do not roll it out too thin!
  8. Cut the sides off to form a rectangle.
  9. Cut the dough in half and then into 6 equal pieces.
  10. Place 1-2 tablespoons of meat filling in the middle.
  11. Brush the edges with egg and then place another square on top.
  12. Crimp the edges with a fork to seal.
  13. Carefully place the tarts on the baking sheet.
  14. Continue making tarts till all of the crust is gone.
  15. Brush the tarts before baking with egg wash.
  16. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until golden brown.
  17. Serve with your favorite salad and salsa for dipping.

**You can make these ahead of time and place in the freezer to bake when you are ready. 

