OKC, Tulsa Among Top 10 Most Affordable U.S. Cities To Rent

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Oklahoma City and Tulsa have both made their way into the Top 10 of the most affordable cities in which to rent.

The Top 10 list was first published on studentloanhero.com

According to Apartment List, who publishes a monthly report of median rent estimates for cities across the country, OKC and Tulsa are both included among the top cities where median rent dips under $700 per month.

Apartment List pulls their data from one bedroom and two bedroom listings in the cities and suburbs, includes the median price as well as the month-to-month and year-to-year percentage changes in each market.

Here is how the list shakes out in their July 2017 report (Median 1-bedroom/2-Bedroom):

1. Wichita, Kansas

Population: 389,902

($565/$750)

2. Toledo, Ohio

Population: 278,508

($580/$759)

3. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Population: 264,488

($592/$753)

4. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Population: 204,759

($610/$754)

5. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Population: 242,203

($628/$766)

6. Cincinnati, Ohio

Population: 298,800

($630/$829)

7. Oklahoma City

Population: 638,367

($631/$807)

8. Columbus, Georgia

Population: 197,485

($634/$760)

9. Cleveland, Ohio

Population: 385,809

($636/$793)

10. Tulsa

Population: 403,090

($638/$824)

