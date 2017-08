The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced a $5,000 reward for information about the murder of 36-year-old Tammi Thomas in Cordell.

Thomas was shot to death inside her home on July 20 and her 14-year-old son was wounded. He has since been released from the hospital.

Last week, OSBI released information about the suspect having a blunt force trauma injury to his right forearm. They say that information helped generate leads but agents have yet to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.