Summer Vandalism Forces OKCPS To Move Money From Supplies To Security

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Public Schools had to work down to the wire to repair vandalism at two schools early this summer.

With repairs totaling more than $60,000 since January, Superintendent Aurora Lora says it's clear security improvements have to been increased. Bond money is being used to replace some of the outdated cameras and security systems. While those things are an improvement, Lora says more needs to be done, such as 24-hour security.

"It does cost a little money to get off the ground,” Lora said, “but I think it would be a really smart investment for us because we need to have someone at all hours of the day that can take a look and pull up the screens at any campus if we have an alarm go off and see what's happening to make sure we can get authorities out there."

In late June, windows were broken and paint and supplies were thrown throughout the hallways of North Highland Elementary. Lora says while the cleanup and repairs are necessary, it's hard to see the money not going towards instructional material.

