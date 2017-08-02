3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Edmond

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Edmond, Wednesday morning.

The earthquake recorded at 2:49 a.m. was the second earthquake recorded in the area Wednesday morning.

The epicenter of the 3.0 magnitude earthquake was located 4 miles east of Edmond, 13 miles south of Guthrie, and 16 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The earthquake was 5 miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage of injury were reported.