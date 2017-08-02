Unknown Odor From Inbound Plane Causes Breathing Problems At WRWA

Crews were called out to Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA), Wednesday morning, due to a report of an inbound plane with an unknown odor coming from the cockpit.

OKC Fire said the inbound plane was able to land safely at the airport. WRWA Fire Department cancelled the OKCFD units.

A short time later, members of OKC Fire were requested to assist with patients at the airport due to breathing problems. 5 of the 135 passengers on board a JetBlue flight were treated for breathing problems associated with an unknown odor on the plane.

At least 8 ambulances were called to the scene, using oxygen tanks on several passengers.

Authorities determined the odor was linked to a JetBlue plane traveling from California to Florida. A plane from New York is headed to WRWA to transport the passengers.

Officials have not yet identified the odor.

