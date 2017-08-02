Official Travel Ban From U.S. To N. Korea To Be Published Wednesday

An official notice of a ban on all travel from the United States to North Korea is set to be published on Wednesday, and it will go into effect 30 days later.

According to a version of the order--currently unpublished in the Federal Registrar--"The Department of State has determined that the serious risk to the United States nationals of arrest and long-term detention represents imminent danger to the physical safety of the United States nationals traveling to and within the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)."

The State Department says that any U.S. passports will be declared invalid for travel to, in, or through the DPRK "unless specially validated," and the ban will remain in effect for one year, "unless extended or sooner revoked by the Secretary of State."

In June, college student Otto Warmbrier, who had been freed by North Korea after having been detained in January 2016, died of injuries sustained shortly after the North sentenced him to 15 years of hard labor for allegedly stealing a propaganda banner at his hotel after he had taken a five-day tour.

The ban also comes soon after a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions on the North as well as Iran and Russia overwhelmingly passed in the Senate and the House, with veto-proof majorities.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking during his overseas trip to Europe, said President Trump would be signing the bill to codify the sanctions "very soon."

Following North Korea's latest ICBM test launch, Mr. Trump reiterated that his administration will deal with the North Korean provocations, saying at a cabinet meeting the Trump White House "will handle" the North.

"We'll handle North Korea, we'll be able to handle North Korea, it will be handled, we handle everything."

CBS News' Margaret Brennan contributed to this story.

