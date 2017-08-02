Oklahoma Court Of Criminal Appeals Judge Arlene Johnson Resigns - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Court Of Criminal Appeals Judge Arlene Johnson Resigns

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

Another judge on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is retiring, making her the second on the five-member court to step down in recent months.

Judge Arlene Johnson’s resignation from the state’s highest criminal court is effective Tuesday.

The 76-year-old justice has served on the court since she was appointed to the post by Democratic Gov. Brad Henry in 2005. She previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma for 21 years and as an assistant attorney general and state prosecutor. In total she has spent more than 45 years in the legal profession.

Judge Clancy Smith stepped down earlier this year. Applicants for both positions are pending with the Judicial Nominating Commission, which will submit a list of finalists to Gov. Mary Fallin.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.