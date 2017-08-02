Cluster Of Small Quakes Shakes In North Edmond

Three small earthquakes hit in a tight bunch overnight in Edmond.

The first registered a 3.0 magnitude around 9:30 Tuesday night. The second registered a 3.5 magnitude at about 12:15 a.m. The third registered a 3.0 at 2:45 a.m.

The location of the three quakes are less than a mile apart from the other, situated between I-35 and Midwest Blvd. on the east and west sides, and bordered on the north by Covell and the south by Danforth.

No immediate reports of damage of injury were reported.