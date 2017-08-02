3.5 Earthquake Reported In Oklahoma County

A 3.5 earthquake was recorded Wednesday morning, in Oklahoma County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake was reported at 12:18 a.m. It's epicenter was in Edmond, 4 miles west of Arcadia, 14 miles south of Guthrie and 16 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake was 2.48 miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage of injury were reported.