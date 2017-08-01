Patchy Fog Possible Wednesday Morning

Rain will come to an end Tuesday evening from north to south.
Clouds will stick around overnight and temperatures will drop to the upper 60s. Areas of patchy fog are possible by Wednesday morning.
We will see a little more sun and warmer temperatures Wednesday. Look for highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
