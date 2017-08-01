OKC Metro Police Warn Of Increased Skimmer Use

Police in Edmond, Norman and Moore are warning residents about an increase in credit card scams.
Thieves are using skimmers, a small device that steals credit card information in an otherwise legitimate credit or debit card transaction. Officers say skimmer use is on the rise.
News 9's Aaron Brilbeck is following the story and will have more tonight at 5 p.m.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.