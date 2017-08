Police are on the lookout for a suspect who attempted to rob a northwest Oklahoma City bank, Tuesday morning.

Investigators say it happened at the Prosperity Bank, located in the 6800 block of N. Meridian Ave., along Northwest Expressway.

So far, no description or surveillance footage of the suspect has been released. No one was injured during the attempted robbery and investigators say nothing was taken.

