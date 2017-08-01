Oklahoma Among Top 10 Fattest States In The Country, According To CDC

Oklahoma has once again made its way onto a Top 10 on which it probably wishes it was not a part.

According to data concerning the obesity prevalence in 2015 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oklahoma is the 8th fattest state in the country, with an overall obesity rate of about 40 percent.

No state in the country had an obesity rate below 20 percent. Here’s a look at the list with a little explanation of why each state is where it is. Check out the full list on CBS News or see how the CDC arrived at their data.

1. Louisiana

Louisiana had the highest obesity rate in the country, with 36.2 percent of the population at a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 and greater.

2. (Tie) Alabama

Alabama is one state in a three-way tie for second. The state’s obesity rate stands at 35.6 percent. Alabama also had the third highest rate of diabetes in the country.

2. (Tie) Mississippi

Mississippi’s obesity rate is also 35.6 percent of the population, but they have THE highest diabetes rate in the country at a little less than 15 percent.

2. (Tie) West Virginia

While West Virginia’s obesity rate sits at 35.6 percent, the third of the bunch. They hold the second highest diabetes rate at 14.5 percent.

5. Kentucky

The obesity rate in Kentucky is 34.6 percent. They also have the fourth highest rate of diabetes at 13.4 percent.

6. Arkansas

Arkansas’s obesity rate sits at 34.5 percent.

7. Kansas

The obesity rate in Kansas is 34.2 percent.

8. Oklahoma

Oklahoma's obesity rate is 33.9 percent. The obesity rate for people between the ages of 45 and 64 is 40.4 percent.

9. Tennessee

Tennessee's obesity rate is 33.8 percent. Residents between the ages of 45 and 64 have an obesity rate of 39.4 percent.

10. (Tie) Missouri

Missouri's obesity rate is tied with Texas at 32.4 percent. The obesity rate for people between the ages of 45 and 64 is 37 percent.

10. (Tie) Texas

The obesity rate in Texas is 32.4 percent.