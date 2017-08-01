Oklahoma Veterans Asked To Complete Health Care Survey By August 1

Today is the final day for all Oklahoma veterans and active service members to fill out a survey intended to identify health care recommendations for veteran advocates and state legislators.

Governor Fallin's Task Force of Veterans has conducted the survey to assess the condition of health care access for Oklahoma's 350,000 veterans. This Task Force may recommend Oklahoma and federal policy changes based on survey answers.

The survey asks veterans to rate access to information about available health care resources, ease of access to health care providers, and overall satisfaction of experiences. Survey responses will remain anonymous.

To learn more about the survey, you can also call the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs at 405-523-4000. Dr. Mark Kinders at the University of Central Oklahoma at 405-974-5562, or the UCO Office of Research Compliance at 405-974-5497.



To fill out the survey, click here