OKCPS Heads Back To School After Difficult Summer Break

NEWS

OKCPS Heads Back To School After Difficult Summer Break

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Public Schools long summer break is finally over after district leaders faced tough cost-cutting choices.

The direst possibilities were avoided but OKCPS superintendent Aurora Lora says parents and students will notice some unavoidable changes in the classroom this year, including class sizes for 4th, 5th and 6th graders.

One remaining concern for educators across the district and state has been teacher pay. Earlier this year, the legislature agreed pay increases were deserved but were left scrambling when asked where the money would come from.

Back in June, the OKCPS board approved raises for teachers, principals, and support staff. According to the approval, teachers will receive a bump of $140 to $3,000, depending on experience. With the district's starting teacher salary right around $34,000, Lora agrees pay like that is not competitive enough with other states willing to pay considerably more.

The discussion will likely be brought up later this year.

