OKCPS Heads Back To School After Difficult Summer Break

Oklahoma City Public Schools long summer break is finally over after district leaders faced tough cost-cutting choices.More >>
Oklahoma City Public Schools long summer break is finally over after district leaders faced tough cost-cutting choices.More >>
Not only are thousands of kids heading back to school today, some teachers are also walking into a classroom for the first time as leaders.More >>
Not only are thousands of kids heading back to school today, some teachers are also walking into a classroom for the first time as leaders.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.