Thunder To Host Australia's NBL In Pre-Season - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder To Host Australia's NBL In Pre-Season

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Three NBA teams will host opponents from Australia’s National Basketball League for preseason games in October.

The Utah Jazz, who feature Aussies Joe Ingles and Dante Exum, will host the Sydney Kings on Oct. 2. Ingles was chosen NBL rookie of the year after playing with the Melbourne South Dragons in 2006-07. Exum was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Melbourne United on Oct. 8, and the Phoenix Suns welcome the Brisbane Bullets on Oct. 13.

This will be the first time NBL teams travel to the United States to play NBA teams.

The NBA says Monday that there were a record-tying eight Australian players on last season’s opening-night NBA rosters.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.