AAA's Back-To-School Driving Tips For Safety

AAA urges drivers to be especially cautious for pedestrians, with the start of school Tuesday.

According to AAA, nearly 1/3 of all child pedestrian fatalities occur during after-school hours, between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

In 2015 across Oklahoma, 156 pedestrians age six to 18 were killed or injured in traffic crashes, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. The simple truth is that it’s up to motorists to watch out for children walking and biking to and from school. -Chuck Mai, AAA spokesman

AAA offered the following tips to prevent accidents this school year: