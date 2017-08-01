Oklahoma Student Enrollment To Grow By 6 Percent Over Decade

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issue the following suggestions to parents on how to deal with bullying issues at school.More >>
The U.S. Department of Education projects Oklahoma’s pre-K through 12th-grade student enrollment will grow 6 percent over the next decade, adding an additional 41,000 students to the financially-strained public school system.More >>
