Midtown's Red Andrews Park Groundbreaking Tuesday

The City of OKC Parks and Recreation Department , Mayor Cornett and other Oklahoma City partners will host a groundbreaking ceremony for Midtown's Red Andrews Park, Tuesday.

Red Andrews Park officials said the park replaces cement parking spots with a community gathering place.

The ceremony will be held at 720 NW 8th Street at 4:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The redevelopment of Red Andrews Park will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors. Public green spaces not only encourage a healthier lifestyle, but are often a catalyst for further revitalization in a neighborhood. We hope it will become the hub of many arts, cultural and creative endeavors. -Jill Brown DeLozier, vice president, Downtown OKC, Inc.

Other sponsor partners include: Councilperson Meg Salyer, The Alliance for Economic Development, Midtown Renaissance, Fitzsimmons Architects, St. Anthony Hospital, Downtown OKC Inc., Bob Moore Auto Group, Valir Health, Oklahoma City Community Foundation, Insight Creative Group, and SOSA Neighborhood.