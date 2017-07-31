OKCPS Has 19 New Principals For 2017-18

The change-over in Oklahoma City Public School may be a concern for parents on the eve before classes begin. There are 19 new principals in the district and 142 emergency teaching certificates have already been signed.

Principal Jahree Herzer takes over as principal of Northwest Classen High School after she was principal at a middle school. Her student count goes from around 300 to 1300.

“I’m really excited to lead this school from a good school to a great school,” says Herzer.

Herzer says she also wants to do her mother, a 1966 graduate from NW Classen HS, proud

“I've grown up with stories of grandeur of Northwest Classen and its glory days I see this school through my mother’s eyes,” says Herzer.

Fortunately for NW Classen, only three emergency teachers are needed. Two will teach science and one will teach dance.

On Monday, several students were still enrolling in the classes.