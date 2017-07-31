Walton County Sheriff Releases Statement On Arrest Of Terri White

Monday afternoon, the Walton County Sheriff released a statement regarding the arrest of the head of the Oklahoma mental health department.

Comm. Terri White, was arrested by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Friday, July 21, on a misdemeanor battery complaint.

According to the booking record, White was brought in on a misdemeanor battery complaint – touch or strike charge. Florida law defines the complaint as when a person “actually and intentionally touches or strikes another person against the will of the other; or Intentionally causes bodily harm to another person.”

White addressed her arrest and at one point said, “I believe that law enforcement in Oklahoma would have responded differently, and am thankful that they have the training and commitment to do so.”

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. disagreed and said the following: