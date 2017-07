A Del City woman is facing charges for attempted murder in Panama City Beach.

Investigators say Jessica Fox was packing up, when she got into a fight with her mother.

She allegedly pulled out a gun and shot through the door of the condo, injuring her mother and her half-sister.

Fox is also accused of trying to get rid of her weapon

Police say the victims underwent emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to the stomach and wrist. Both are expected to recover.