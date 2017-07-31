Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles Suspended With Pay

Monday, Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles sent in a letter suspending himself and five jail employees who have been indicted after the death of an inmate.

Garfield Co. commissioners accepted the letter and have suspended Niles with pay.

#BREAKING Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles said he is innocent but suspending himself until further notice. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/3lnnc4qfVf — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) July 31, 2017

Undersheriff Rick Fagan will assume all responsibilities for the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Jerry Niles and five jail employees have been charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of 58-year-old inmate Anthony Huff.

Huff was found unresponsive in his cell in early June.

Last week, Eric Bayat, the attorney for Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles spoke to News 9 and said, “I absolutely believe that the sheriff is innocent in this,” said Bayat.

The next court date for Niles is August 15.

