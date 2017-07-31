Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles Suspended With Pay - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles Suspended With Pay

Posted: Updated:
GARFIELD COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Monday, Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles sent in a letter suspending himself and five jail employees who have been indicted after the death of an inmate.

Garfield Co. commissioners accepted the letter and have suspended Niles with pay.

Undersheriff Rick Fagan will assume all responsibilities for the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Jerry Niles and five jail employees have been charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of 58-year-old inmate Anthony Huff.

Huff was found unresponsive in his cell in early June.  

Last week, Eric Bayat, the attorney for Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles spoke to News 9 and said, “I absolutely believe that the sheriff is innocent in this,” said Bayat.

The next court date for Niles is August 15.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available. 

