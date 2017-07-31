Crews Respond To Rollover Crash Near I-240 Eastbound At I-35 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Crews Respond To Rollover Crash Near I-240 Eastbound At I-35

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews responded to a roll-over crash near I-240 eastbound at I-35, Monday morning after 5:00 a.m. 

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fell asleep at the wheel before the accident. The driver is said to be non-injured and did not need to be transported to a hospital. 

